Comments
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A local Italian restaurant provided over 1,000 free takeout meals to those in need Saturday.
A line for cars to receive the meals from Villa Ballanca was set up from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A representative for the restaurant said that more than 1,000 meals were given in the first hour alone and that the staff worked to create more meals for people.
The meals included pizzas, hoagies, stuffed shells, chicken francese manicotti, gnocchi and spaghetti with meatballs.
You must log in to post a comment.