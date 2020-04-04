BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases Ups State Total To Over 8,400
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) — A local Italian restaurant provided over 1,000 free takeout meals to those in need Saturday.

A line for cars to receive the meals from Villa Ballanca was set up from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Villa Ballanca/Annie Hartman)

A representative for the restaurant said that more than 1,000 meals were given in the first hour alone and that the staff worked to create more meals for people.

The meals included pizzas, hoagies, stuffed shells, chicken francese manicotti, gnocchi and spaghetti with meatballs.

