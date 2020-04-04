PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers in Mount Lebanon are calling upon crafty members of the community to help increase their supply of cotton masks for street officers.
The Mount Lebanon Police Department posted to Facebook saying “You’ve no doubt seen the Governor’s recommendation to wear masks in public. The MPLD wants to comply while saving our limited supply of N95 masks for necessities.”
The department posted a picture showing 5 officers donning black cotton face masks.
The social media post continued, “We know Mt. Lebanon is full of talented creators and wonder if you might make an extra few cotton masks for first responders.”
There’s a new collection bin located in the vestibule in the rear of the Public Safety building (behind the fire department) at 555 Washington Road.
The officers said they can also pick the masks up. They’re asking community members to email mlpdmgt@mtlebanon.or to schedule a pick up time.
