Filed Under:Coronavirus, Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray and his dogs are wishing everyone well, asking them to stay home and stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

In a post on Twitter, the Penguins shared a photo of Murray with his two Newfoundlands, Beckham and Leo, sharing the two messages of “Stay Home” and “Stay Safe.”

