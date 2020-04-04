Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray and his dogs are wishing everyone well, asking them to stay home and stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
Stay home. Stay safe.
Love,
Beckham, Matt, and Leo pic.twitter.com/x0jN8yYrkV
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 3, 2020
In a post on Twitter, the Penguins shared a photo of Murray with his two Newfoundlands, Beckham and Leo, sharing the two messages of “Stay Home” and “Stay Safe.”
You must log in to post a comment.