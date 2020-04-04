Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The Penn Hills No. 7 VFC is warning people against mixing certain chemicals for cleaning.
As people race to disinfect their homes and other surfaces, some retail stores are running out of supplies. The fire company acknowledged that some may opt for creating their own disinfectants but warned against certain combinations that could cause irritation or be toxic.
Do Not Mix
- Bleach and Vinegar — can cause coughing, breathing problems, burning and watery eyes
- Bleach and Ammonia — can cause shortness of breath and chest pain
- Bleach and Rubbing Alchohol — highly toxic
- Hydrogen Peroxide and Vinegar — high corosive
For more information, see the Penn Hills No. 7 VFC’s guide on Facebook.
With the lack of availability of cleaning products at most local retail stores. Most have probably thought about making…
Posted by Penn Hills No.7 VFC on Saturday, April 4, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.