PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Even in these uncertain times, Pittsburgh Police officers found a way to honor their fellow fallen officers.

Officers Eric Kelly, Paul Sciullo and Stephen Mayhle were killed in a shootout on April 4, 2009. Officers Mayhle and Sciullo had been responding to a domestic dispute between Richard Poplawski and his mother in Stanton Heights when they were immediately fired upon by Poplawski, armed with an AK-47 rifle, a .22 rifle and a pistol. Officer Kelly raced to the scene and was fatally wounded as well.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Pittsburgh Police decided against holding an official ceremony for the larger public. Family members visited the memorial privately at 7 a.m., and police officers were invited to pay their respects while also following social distancing guidelines.

Mayor Bill Peduto joined Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert and Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich for a brief ceremony.

