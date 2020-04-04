PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have yet another beautiful day ahead with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions.
Average high temperatures should be 57 degrees and our high temperatures in Pittsburgh will make it to the low 60’s.
A weak cold front crosses the region Sunday bringing a few light rain showers through the first half of the day.
Our high temperatures will still be in the low 60’s Sunday.
Monday will be warmer in the mid 60’s with sunshine to start off our week.
Then, unsettling weather arrives Tuesday through Thursday with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms along with temperatures around 70 degrees.
