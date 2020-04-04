Comments
MONONGAHELA (KDKA) – On Saturday, The Salvation Army donated meals for several healthcare workers on the frontlines of battling the coronavirus.
The meals were delivered to the staff at the Mon Valley Hospital.
Both hospital workers and Salvation Army volunteers said generosity like this is common in the Mon Valley.
“That’s what the Mon Valley is, it’s neighbors helping neighbors,” said Corrine Laboone.
“We just work as a team in the Mon Valley, it’s important to work together and when neighbors are in need, we respond,” said Susan Thwaite, Salvation Army captain.
According to the Salvation Army, several local restaurants provided the meals.
