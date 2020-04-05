PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Deutschtown Music Festival announced today that the festival scheduled for July 17-19 has been canceled.

“It is our responsibility to assure public health; for the safety of our fans, musicians and venue operators. We feel that having the festival go on with thousands of people gathering for three days would be irresponsible and reckless at this unprecedented time,” said Cody Walters, co-founder of the festival. “As DIY organizers, we have always had the well-being of our participating musicians and attendees at the forefront of everything we do.”

In July 2019, the festival drew crowds of over 40,000 people and hosted over 400 musical acts across 40 venues.

“We love our neighbors and feel that canceling at this time, even though it tears us apart to do so, is the wisest decision to make,” said co-founder Ben Soltesz. “Just know that we will be back next year in July 2021 with a new and improved festival that regional and national music lovers have come to expect and appreciate.”