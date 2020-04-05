PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are a total of 605 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county.
This is up from 552 reported cases on Saturday, meaning the county has seen an increase of 53 reported cases in the last 24 hours.
There is also another reported death. The fourth individual to die was in their late 80s and had been hospitalized. There have been 87 total hospitalizations.
There are more reported cases among women than men, with women having 51 percent of cases and men having 49 percent. People ages 25-49 have the most cases, making up 43 percent of the total, while people ages 50-64 make up 27 percent of cases and seniors ages 65 and older make up 18 percent of the cases. All other age ranges make up less than 10 percent each of the total number of cases.
