MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in a fight Saturday night.
The McKees Rocks Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Rosamond Street at 9:30 p.m. The victim had been shot in the stomach and the hip. He was taken to an area hospital where he is still receiving treatment as of Sunday morning.
Police said their investigation revealed the victim had been in a verbal argument with another man. Shots were fire, and the suspect fled the scene. Police said they recovered two firearms and are still looking for the suspect who has not been identified at this time.
Allegheny County Police asked on their Facebook page for anyone who has information to send tips to the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or reach out to them on their social media pages.
