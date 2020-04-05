PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is a sacred time of the year for many religions including the Jewish faith and Christianity.

Right now, area churches and synagogues are locked right to prevent any spread of the Coronavirus.

It’s another week of followers of many religions having their services online.

Yesterday, the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg announced it was locking its doors and having funerals, baptisms, weddings, and confessions on a limited basis.

The Pittsburgh Diocese locked its doors last week and has suspended several other sacraments.

Both dioceses are not having a Palm Sunday Mass where palm is traditionally given out to the congregations.

For many of the Jewish faith, this week is Passover.

So Instead of having people over for Seders, people are having to connect with other families virtually.

Members of the Jewish community say it won’t be the same, but are thankful they have their loved ones.

According to the Diocese of Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik, some churches are taking a financial hit from this pandemic.

They have set up special funds to help them during what’s usually a time for giving from parishioners.