BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — With a lack of supplies for face masks, the Bridgeville Police Department is having to get creative.
On Sunday, the department posted to its Facebook page that it was making face masks–out of Crown Royal bags.
“This is probably the most legitimate use of an empty Crown Royal bag that I’ve ever seen!!!” the post said with an attached picture of a mask that had been made from one of the bags.
Posted by Bridgeville Police Department on Sunday, April 5, 2020
Crown Royal is a whiskey brand and has distinctive brand bags that come with the bottles. Governor Wolf’s administration asked Pennsylvanians to wear homemade or cloth face masks whenever leaving the house on Friday.
