PITTSBURGH/NEW YORK CITY (KDKA) — 10 members of the 911th Airlift Wing with medical experience have been sent to New York City to assist doctors, nurses and first responders.
Healthcare providers in New York have been overwhelmed working in the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. This follows President Donald Trump’s executive order on March 27 that activated members of Select Reserve, Individual Ready Reserve and National Guard for handling the coronavirus outbreak.
The airmen departed for Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey early Sunday afternoon. They will be working alongside 25 U.S. Air Force Reserve units, making up a total team of 125 airmen who will be mitigating the crisis in New York City.
“The Air Force’s number one priority is to take care of Americans, Airmen, and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said 911th AW Commander Col. John F. Robinson. “Our Steel Airmen are qualified and ready to assist our fellow Americans and to provide medical support to local authorities on the front lines.”
You must log in to post a comment.