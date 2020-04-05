PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Find the best spot on your couch and pick up your controller because the Pittsburgh Knights and Pittsburgh Steelers are teaming up for a unique online gaming tournament.

The “Celebrity Madden Tournament” is underway this weekend and Pittsburgh’s e-Sports team, the Knights, is giving fans an opportunity to play the popular EA Sports football game with their favorite Steelers.

All entrants need is an Xbox, a controller, and the game Madden 20.

The amateur tournament is open to the public and those that make it to the final round on Sunday can play against members of the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly win some money.

“If you win you get to play against some celebrities and some Steelers so we’re going to keep shuffling in some celebrities as they come in and so right now we have some Steelers players and some people from Wiz Khalifa’s group Taylor Gang and they’re playing as well,” said Knights president and founder James O’Connor. “A huge spike I mean some of our game developer partners are seeing almost double the amount of traction that they’ve had and so the way we think about is right now we think it’s important to stay at home and stay engaged- not being isolated. I’ve grown up digitally connecting to people so it’s not new to me but it’s new to a lot of people so however, we can help them stay engaged at home and connected is really important.”

There’s also free Steelers merchandise up for grabs and importantly, the chance to virtually connect during a difficult time.