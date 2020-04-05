PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,493 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Sunday.
There are 11,510 cases in 65 counties. There are also 14 new reported deaths, bringing the statewide total of deaths to 150.
Most hospitalized patients are or have been people age 65 or older, and the most deaths have occurred among those who are 65 years old or older. No one under the age of 15 has died.
Adults 25 to 49 years old lead in the number of cases, making up 42 percent of the total. People ages 50-64 make up the second-most number with nearly 29 percent, and people who are 65 years or older make up 20 percent of cases. No other age range makes up more than 10 percent of cases.
All patients with active cases are either in isolation at home or are hospitalized.
State health officials say 66,261 people have tested negative for the virus.
