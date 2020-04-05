PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to a mild start for the day with temperatures in the mid 40’s with light rain showers.
As this weak cold front passes today, we aren’t expecting much rain with this system.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a high temperature right around 60 degrees.
High pressure builds in for the start of our work week and high temperatures will be above normal in the mid 60’s after a cooler but seasonable start in the mid 30’s.
Early Tuesday, we are looking at several rounds of rain where thunderstorms are likely and will continue through Wednesday.
High temperatures later in the week will be in right around 70 with low temperatures in the 50’s!
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.