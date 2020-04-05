Comments
STURGEON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is in custody following a SWAT situation in South Fayette Township.
According to South Fayette Township’s police chief, the incident began when police were attempting to serve a warrant.
The man was wanted for domestic abuse and when police attempted to serve the warrant, he took off.
After he circled back to his house, he was inside for 1-2 hours.
Police were able to take him into custody without incident.
No one was hurt.
Pleasant Hills, Bethel Park, South Fayette Township, Findlay Township, Moon Township, and Castle Shannon police departments all assisted along with Mt. Lebanon Incident Management and South Hills Area Council of Governments SWAT Team.
You must log in to post a comment.