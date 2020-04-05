WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — State Police arrested two people who allegedly coughed on workers in Westmoreland County.

Both incidents are not believed to be connected, but they did happen on the same day, April 3.

Greensburg State Police first responded to a call about a woman, 48, of Huntingdon who allegedly coughed on employees through a drive-thru window in Hempfield Township around 9 a.m. Friday. According to police, she had become upset that her drink was served in a to-go cup holder, despite the employee explaining the cup holders were necessary due to local, state and federal social distancing guidelines. The woman tried to return the cup holder, which could not be returned due to the store’s new policies created in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The woman then reportedly began to cough on the employees and said “I hope you get COVID-19 and die.” The employee, 24, told police that she felt the woman’s saliva hit her face and hands and now must self-monitor at home.

In the second incident, Greensburg State Police responded to a man, 53, of Cherry Tree who had allegedly coughed on employees at a doctor’s office in Unity Township.

“That mask is not going to help you. Are you sick?” the man asked and then coughed on the employees, according to the police report. “I guess we’ll find out,” he added afterward reportedly.

The man then stated that he was apparently an EMT and was at the doctor’s office for a check-up after treating stranded citizens in Florida infected with COVID-19.

Both suspects were arrested. The woman is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. The man is charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and harassment.