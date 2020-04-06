



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department says there are 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 642 active cases.

Of the coronavirus patients in the county, 92 have been or are hospitalized.

The death toll climbed to four over the weekend. The two latest victims were elderly.

A map which shows where residents with confirmed COVID-19 live is available at the county health department website. The webpage also contains additional information including frequently asked questions, rumor control, and information for residents and specific groups related to COVID-19.

Many of the gender and age group statistics remain the same.

The Health Department says 51 percent of the patients are female, and 49 percent of them are male.

Forty-three percent of the county’s coronavirus patients are in the 25 to 49 age range. Twenty-eight percent are between ages 50 and 64. Eighteen percent are above the age of 65.

Here is the county’s full breakdown:

00-04 – 3 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 4 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 9 (1%)

19-24 – 56 (9%)

25-49 – 274 (43%)

50-64 – 180 (28%)

65+ — 116 (18%)

