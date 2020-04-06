Comments
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in Bethel Park this morning.
According to Bethel Park Police, the disturbing discovery was made where Beagle Drive intersects with the tracks.
The Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit and the Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say the preliminary investigation indicates foul play isn’t suspected at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
