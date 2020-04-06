



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The man found not guilty in the Wilkinsburg mass shooting trial has been ordered detained pending trial.

The judge is Cheron Shelton’s gun charge case announced the news on Monday.

The Department of Justice announced in February that Shelton was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of violating federal firearms laws.

The indictment says on March 12, 2016, Shelton possed a Colt Model M4, a .22 caliber rifle, knowing that he had been previously convicted of a crime.

Shelton was the lone defendant accused of killing five people and an unborn baby at a cookout in Wilkinsburg on March 9, 2016.

The jury was tasked with deciding if Shelton was innocent or guilty of first-degree murder or third-degree murder.

He was found not guilty on Feb. 14.

During that trial, evidence of a rifle did come up in testimony.

Attorneys talked about the weapon, which investigators found at Cheron Shelton’s mother’s house. Investigators also swabbed for fingerprints and confirmed that one of Shelton’s fingerprints was discovered on that weapon.

RELATED STORIES:

Shelton is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.