PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In today’s Cooking with the Crew segment, CBSN Pittsburgh Producer Jocelyn Nelson makes her recipe for French Toast And Cream Cheese Rollups.

French Toast And Cream Cheese Rollups

Ingredients:

6 Slices Of Bread

3 eggs

1 tbs Milk

1/2 tbs of Cinnamon

Filling:

8 oz cream cheese

1 tsp of Cinnamon

1 tsp sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1.) Mix filling ingredients in a bowl until smooth, this works best if the cream cheese is slightly softened

2.) Once it’s smooth put it in the fridge to stay cool

3.) Roll each slice of bread with a rolling pin until it is flat

4.) Cut off the crust to help your rollup stick together as your roll it

5.) Mix eggs, milk and cinnamon for your French toast egg mixture

6.) Heat up your skillet on the stovetop with some butter in it

7.) Get your cream cheese mixture, and spread a spoonful or two of it on one edge of your flattened bread

8.) Roll the bread, pinching the ends to seal it a bit on the edges

9.) Dunk your roll up in the egg mixture and put it in the skillet crease side down, Turning the rollups occasionally as it browns.

10.) Once it is brown all the way, break out the syrup and enjoy