PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local woman turned 100 years old today, and her friends and family didn’t let the coronavirus stop them from celebrating.
Ruth Tandy’s family wanted to take her to Vegas to celebrate, but that didn’t happen because of coronavirus.
Instead, they talked to Dormont Police and got the go-ahead to organize a drive-by caravan.
The birthday girl sat outside on a chair with balloons tied to it, holding a sign that said “Let’s party like it’s 1920.” Friends and family drove by, honking their horns.
“It makes me feel wonderful that all you people would take the time to come over,” Ruth said. “Thank you very much, all of you.”
