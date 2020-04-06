



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dr. Frank Gabrin is believed to be the first emergency room doctor in the United States to have died from Coronavirus.

The German Township, Fayette County native developed symptoms on March 24th and just a week later, the virus took his life.

Dr. Gabrin worked at East Orange General Hospital in New Jersey as an emergency doctor.

He was a two-time cancer survivor who treated numerous patients with COVID-19.

According to the Herald-Standard, Gabrin’s younger brother, Michael Gabrin, a Pittsburgh resident, spoke of Frank Gabrin’s passion for his career the compassion he always showed for those around him.

“He loved being a doctor and caring for others,” Michael Gabrin told the Herald-Standard. “He took his career as a physician seriously. His family loved him and will miss him.”

Neighbors in German Township describe Dr. Gabrin as a generous, thoughtful man who cared deeply for others.

The Herald-Standard reports he graduated from German Township High School in 1977.

His teachers say he was a bright student.

We’ve learned it was on March 24th when Dr. Gabrin started experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

He had a lot of chest pain.

Then on March 31st, he died next to his husband in their New York home.

Following Gabrin’s passing, William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn that a former ACEP member and our current colleague on the frontlines—an emergency physician—has lost his fight against this virus. Emergency physicians understand that sometimes in our efforts to save your life, we may end up sacrificing our own. This is not a decision made lightly or a post abandoned in times of need. We know the risks of the job we signed up for, but we are on the frontlines in this historic war against COVID-19 with insufficient protection.

Dr. Gabrin was 60 years old.

