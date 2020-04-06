Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Three new members of the Pennsylvania House are serving their districts after being sworn in Monday during a brief ceremony in the state Capitol.
The three Republicans all won special elections last month to fill seats vacated by members who were elected to county offices in November.
The new members are Rep. Eric Davanzo of Westmoreland County, Rep. Tim Bonner of Mercer County and Rep. K.C. Tomlinson of Bucks County.
The House currently has no vacancies and Republicans hold the majority, 110 to 93.
