



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,470 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to 12 more deaths.

Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 12,980 in 65 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

There have been a total of 162 deaths across the state, including four in Allegheny County.

State health officials say 70,874 patients have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”

Nearly 42% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

7% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.

In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 642 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had six deaths.

Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:

Adams 25

Allegheny 642; Deaths 4

Armstrong 13

Beaver 96; Deaths 6

Bedford 4

Berks 326; Deaths 3

Blair 5

Bradford 10

Bucks 619; Deaths 17

Butler 91; Deaths 2

Cambria 7

Cameron 1

Carbon 59; Deaths 1

Centre 44

Chester 307; Deaths 3

Clarion 6

Clearfield 7

Clinton 3

Columbia 26

Crawford 9

Cumberland 68; Deaths 2

Dauphin 132; Deaths 1

Delaware 822; Deaths 15

Erie 20

Fayette 29; Deaths 1

Forest 4

Franklin 32

Fulton 1

Greene 12

Huntingdon 4

Indiana 17

Juniata 11

Lackawanna 190; Deaths 7

Lancaster 408; Deaths 11

Lawrence 24; Deaths 2

Lebanon 124

Lehigh 1006; Deaths 8

Luzerne 849; Deaths 5

Lycoming 10

McKean 1

Mercer 18

Mifflin 5

Monroe 572; Deaths 11

Montgomery 1230; Deaths 18

Montour 33

Northampton 716; Deaths 12

Northumberland 15

Perry 5; Deaths 1

Philadelphia 3611; Deaths 28

Pike 125; Deaths 2

Potter 3

Schuylkill 103

Snyder 8; Deaths 1

Somerset 6

Sullivan 1

Susquehanna 6

Tioga 8

Union 6

Venango 5

Warren 1

Washington 53

Wayne 35

Westmoreland 157

Wyoming 5

York 189; Deaths 1

The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.

