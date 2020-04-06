PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,470 new positive cases of Coronavirus on Monday, in addition to 12 more deaths.
Total cases of the virus statewide now stands at 12,980 in 65 counties. All patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There have been a total of 162 deaths across the state, including four in Allegheny County.
State health officials say 70,874 patients have tested negative for the virus.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says: “Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action. Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and also our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
Nearly 42% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group.
Here is the full age breakdown from the state:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 7% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 42% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
In Allegheny County, health officials confirm 642 cases of the virus — the most in Western Pennsylvania. Beaver County has had six deaths.
Here is the daily county-by-county breakdown:
- Adams 25
- Allegheny 642; Deaths 4
- Armstrong 13
- Beaver 96; Deaths 6
- Bedford 4
- Berks 326; Deaths 3
- Blair 5
- Bradford 10
- Bucks 619; Deaths 17
- Butler 91; Deaths 2
- Cambria 7
- Cameron 1
- Carbon 59; Deaths 1
- Centre 44
- Chester 307; Deaths 3
- Clarion 6
- Clearfield 7
- Clinton 3
- Columbia 26
- Crawford 9
- Cumberland 68; Deaths 2
- Dauphin 132; Deaths 1
- Delaware 822; Deaths 15
- Erie 20
- Fayette 29; Deaths 1
- Forest 4
- Franklin 32
- Fulton 1
- Greene 12
- Huntingdon 4
- Indiana 17
- Juniata 11
- Lackawanna 190; Deaths 7
- Lancaster 408; Deaths 11
- Lawrence 24; Deaths 2
- Lebanon 124
- Lehigh 1006; Deaths 8
- Luzerne 849; Deaths 5
- Lycoming 10
- McKean 1
- Mercer 18
- Mifflin 5
- Monroe 572; Deaths 11
- Montgomery 1230; Deaths 18
- Montour 33
- Northampton 716; Deaths 12
- Northumberland 15
- Perry 5; Deaths 1
- Philadelphia 3611; Deaths 28
- Pike 125; Deaths 2
- Potter 3
- Schuylkill 103
- Snyder 8; Deaths 1
- Somerset 6
- Sullivan 1
- Susquehanna 6
- Tioga 8
- Union 6
- Venango 5
- Warren 1
- Washington 53
- Wayne 35
- Westmoreland 157
- Wyoming 5
- York 189; Deaths 1
The entire state remains under a Stay-At-Home Order. Also, all non-life-sustaining businesses have been ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide indefinitely.
