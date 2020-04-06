



ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three days after Governor Tom Wolf and the CDC called on everyone to wear a face covering when you go out, the practice seems to be catching on.

In these days of not knowing where the coronavirus is, Ryan Schwoeble wasn’t taking chances.

He wore a mask while shopping at Target on Monday.

“I don’t know who is contagious but if I feel that I am, I can help others by living my daily life by just putting on a mask,” Schwoeble said.

Isabella Karas, a nurse, wouldn’t think about going out without a mask.

“You can be asymptomatic for many days and it’s in the air,” Karas said. “The person walking in front of you, they cough, you’re walking right into that cough.”

Reness Burkert says wearing a mask is the least people can do.

“Wear it no matter what because you’re not only protecting yourself, you’re protecting others around you,” Burkert said.

Some don’t see the need to mask up, like Mohammed Alsanie.

“It’s not going to change anything if you wear or not wear a mask,” Alsanie said. “I’m just not sure about it. I’ll go with my day. If I get sick, I get sick.”

As he sat in his car in North Fayette, Abdula said: “I trust the doctor standing behind our President.”

That would be Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Fauci says, “Putting a mask on yourself is more to prevent you from infecting someone else and if everybody does that, we’re each protecting each other.”

It’s important to point out that the CDC recommendation does not call for wearing a mask.

The CDC says: “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”

The recommendation goes on to say:

“A face covering can be any cloth that covers the nose and mouth, including a scarf or bandana wrapped around the face. “May help protect others from your sneezes and coughs if you acquired the virus but are otherwise asymptomatic and in public. “Could encourage more mindful behavior, including avoiding touching one’s mouth, nose, and eyes. “A face covering does not need to be worn when you are alone, working in your yard, exercising (unless you are in a crowded environment) or while riding in your car.”

Abdula’s perspective on all this?

“I know some people don’t want to take it serious. But there are a lot of people dying, and I want to be around for a while,” Abdula said.