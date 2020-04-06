Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More people are visiting local parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy looked at data from a recent Google COVID-19 Mobility Report and found park usage was up 83 percent from Feb. 16-March 29.
While you’re allowed to go to local parks under current guidelines, you’re still asked to practice social distancing.
Last weekend, city officials say Pittsburgh “slipped” in the warmer weather, forgetting just how serious this virus is. Parks were packed and people were seen in large groups.
In response, basketball rims were taken down and overlooks were closed to the public.
