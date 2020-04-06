Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Police officer has tested positive for coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Police say the officer started to show flu-like symptoms April 1 and was sent home. On April 2, the officer was tested for COVID-19, and on April 4, the results came back as positive.
The officer is in self-isolation at home, police say. The officer is an instructor with the Police Academy and was recently in contact with recruits.
A press release says Pittsburgh Police are working on identifying and notifying people who came in contact with this officer. Equipment and gear the officer used will be cleaned.
The officer’s name will not be released.
