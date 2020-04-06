



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey and former Wide Receiver Antonio Brown have been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team. Also Aliquippa graduate Darrelle Revis made the squad.

Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey and former WR Antonio Brown Named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team.

Aliquippa’s Darrelle Revis also named to the team @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) April 6, 2020

Pouncey, a first round draft pick in 2010, has played his entire career in Pittsburgh and has been named to the Pro Bowl eight times. He is a two-time First-Team All-Pro selection for the Steelers and has been a leader of the offensive line since his rookie season.

Brown, who was also drafted in 2010, became one of the most reliable wide receivers in football during the decade leading the league in receptions and receiving yards twice during his time in Pittsburgh. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times while being named as a First-Team All-Pro in four of those seasons.

One current & one former Steeler have been selected to the @ProFootballHOF 2010s All-Decade Team. MORE: https://t.co/qclAfGnDK0 pic.twitter.com/EF8HkcApPu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 6, 2020

Revis, a first round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2007, was one of the most feared defensive backs in the league for a number of years. He was named to three Pro Bowls during the decade as well as receiving three First-Team All-Pro selections before retiring in 2018.

The full list of players to make the All-Decade team can be found here.