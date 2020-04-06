PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is temporarily furloughing employees because of coronavirus.
The Pittsburgh Zoo announced the temporary furlough on Monday, saying about one-third of its 140 full-time employees will be affected.
“This was an incredibly painful and challenging decision,” says Dr. Barbara Baker, President & CEO of the Zoo, in a press release.
“Every effort was made and avenue explored in an attempt to avoid this reduction. However, given the uncertainty of the current situation, we felt there was no other viable option.”
Veterinarians and staff will continue to care for the animals and executive staff will work without pay, the zoo says.
If you want to help, the zoo says you can renew or purchase a membership, buy a gift card and visit the zoo when it reopens. You can also donate to the zoo’s emergency fund online.
