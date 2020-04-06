



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the defensive end position.

CHECK OUT MORE EYE ON THE DRAFT: Special Teams | Fullback | Center

The Steelers defense was the strength of the team last year, and everyone is coming back except Javon Hargrave, who left in free agency to join the Philadelphia Eagles.

They also will get a healthy Stephon Tuitt back in the lineup. Tuitt missed most of last season after tearing his pec against the Chargers in Week 6.

The Steelers are pretty solid at defensive end with Cam Heyward on the other side.

Ohio State’s Chase Young is the highest ranked end on the board and he will be gone in the first couple picks. The Steelers have no chance to draft him.

A couple ends that might be around when they pick played two hours away in Happy Valley.

Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos could be there with the 49th pick, and if they wait a few rounds, Robert Windsor could be an option, which would be more likely because I don’t see the Steelers addressing defensive end until the 3rd day.

Guys that could be available Saturday would be Auburn’s Nick Coe or Chauncey Rivers from Mississippi State.