



PITTSBURGH (CNN/KDKA) – Make sure you look up on Tuesday: a Super Pink Moon is taking over the sky.

The year started off with a meteor shower and the first month of 2020 had a penumbral lunar eclipse during the full moon. We’ve also seen a Wolf Moon, Snow Moon and Worm Mmoon so far.

Now, the fourth full moon of the year — and the second supermoon of the 2020 — will be the Pink Moon on April 7.

This full moon gets its name not because of its color, but because of pink flowers that bloom in the spring.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says this will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2020.

They say the best time to look up is when the moon is close to the horizon before and after setting. You can go online to find the best time to catch this Super Moon where you are.

Full moons in 2020

Normally, there are 12 full moons in a year because one occurs each month. But in 2020, October will have two full moons, once on October 1 and then again on October 31.

Two full moons in the same month is known as a “blue moon.” And the fact that the second one falls on Halloween truly makes this event “once in a blue moon.”

This year will also have two supermoons, when the moon appears even larger and brighter in our sky. They will happen on March 9 and April 7.

Here are all of the full moons and their names occurring this year, according to the Farmer’s Almanac:

January 10 — Wolf moonn

February 9 — Snow moon

March 9 — Worm moon

April 7 — Pink moon

May 7 — Flower moon

June 5 — Strawberry moon

July 5 — Buck moon

August 3 — Sturgeon moon

September 2 — Corn moon

October 1 — Harvest moon

October 31 — Blue moon

November 30 — Beaver moon

December 29 — Cold moon

