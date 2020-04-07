



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 911th Airlift Wing airman has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 911th Airlift Wing said on Facebook an airman tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is the first confirmed case at the installation.

The airman is a traditional reservist with no travel history to high-risk areas. They haven’t been on the installation since February and haven’t recently interacted with other base personnel, the 911th Airlift Wing says.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The airman is in isolation at home.

The 911th Airlift Wing says base personnel have to follow CDC guidelines, use face masks and practice social distancing. Additional restrictions may be put in place if deemed necessary.

“Steel Airmen continue to take deliberate and prudent measures to protect themselves, each other, and fellow Americans while still executing our mission in defense of this Nation,” said Col. John F. Robinson, 911th Airlift Wing Commander, in a press release.

“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, and we will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal agencies to protect our people and our communities.”

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: