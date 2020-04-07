PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local police departments are warning its residents to be vigilant while many people are spending nearly all of their time at home.

Due to the state-wide stay-at-home orders, people are spending more time online and on their computers than ever.

With that, comes scams.

West Mifflin Police Department posted on Facebook, warning residents about what type of information they give out online, even while filling out surveys or quizzes that might seem like fun ways to pass the time.

Plum Police are warning its residents of different types of scams.

In Plum Borough, residents are receiving phone calls appearing to be from the Plum Police’s phone numbers, but it is a scam.

Plum Police are reminding residents not to give out personal information and to hang up from these calls immediately.