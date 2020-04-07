PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With schools closed indefinitely, Susan Koeppen decided to check in with three moms who are home with their kids.

Along with homeschooling and family time, there have been conversations about what is happening in the world.

Sarah Blask has two small children. They are just 6 and 9 years old and are taking being at home in stride.

“I don’t think my 6 year old understands what’s going on. She doesn’t know why she’s not in school and not seeing her friends. I think she thinks its an extra long spring break,” says Blask.

Dana Hanna and her three children, who are in elementary, middle and high school, are focusing on being thankful and thinking of others who may be suffering during this time. “I look at people who are battling real things on top of this stress, people who have terminal illness or about to have a baby so perspective has helped us a lot,” says Hanna.

And Maria Aikins says she is doing a lot of cooking with her three boys. But, she can understand their frustration. Two of her boys had to leave college and her youngest son is missing his senior year in high school.

“We are all going to be put in situations that we don’t like and what matters is how we overcome that adversity. I am trying to get them to understand that this is an opportunity. Let’s find some good things about it,” says Aikins.

All three moms have stressed the need to stay-at-home to protect others. And, they are busy keeping on top of their children’s schooling.