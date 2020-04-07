Comments
BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) – An employee at a Concordia nursing facility in Beaver County has tested positive for coronavirus.
A staff member at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden tested positive for COVID-19. Concordia says they learned about the test Tuesday. That employee was last at work on March 24 and was asymptomatic.
The employee is now quarantined at home.
“We are actively monitoring our residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and are working with our local and state health departments,” Concordia said in a press release.
They will now work to investigate the employee’s footprint at the facility and see who may have been in close contact with the worker.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.