PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Primanti Bros. has decided to close all of its locations on Easter Sunday to allow their employees some time with immediate family during the holiday.
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Primanti’s has been serving up takeout and delivery from its more than 40 restaurants across six states.
Now, they will be closed this Sunday, April 12.
Primanti Bros. spokesperson Adam Golomb said in a news release: “Our employees have been essential to helping support the community at this time. But we think it’s also essential they get a break – to spend at home, to get refreshed. We’re so grateful for their efforts during all of this and we’re happy to give them the extra day away.”
The locations will be serving up takeout and delivery on Saturday, and then will reopen those services on Monday, April 13.
