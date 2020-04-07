



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Safer working conditions are on the way for workers at the Beaver County nursing home presuming all 800 of its residents and staff have coronavirus.

On Tuesday, workers and administrators at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Brighton Township reached an agreement on improved safety.

Over the weekend, a union representative from the nursing home reported at least 42 of the 450 patients living there tested positive and three had died. The union says 10 of the more than 300 workers had tested positive.

As part of the agreement reached Tuesday, all workers are being fitted for N95 masks and frontline workers will receive hazard pay.

A team of caregivers will also now hold daily meetings with a leader to discuss concerns.

“This crisis has highlighted how vulnerable our healthcare system is and that caregivers’ input and voice is absolutely essential if we want to provide high-quality care in this country,” said Matthew Yarnell, president of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, in a release. “Because the virus is so highly contagious it will only get worse before it gets better. That’s why we have been committed to making sure caregivers on the frontlines are heard, protected, and in daily communication with management to cut through rumors and triage in this critical moment.”

Some workers not currently in direct care roles will now be reassigned to ensure adequate staffing.

Some workers left their job after the virus began to spread.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: