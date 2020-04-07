Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -– Dick’s Sporting Goods says it is furloughing a “significant number” of employees amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The company told KDKA’s Jon Delano on Tuesday that the furloughs are effective April 12 and will impact employees at 800-plus stores, including the company’s corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh.
There are 10 Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the Pittsburgh area.
Dick’s Sporting Goods says furloughed employees will keep their company health benefits, and employees will be paid through April 11.
