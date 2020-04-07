



— A 97-year-old World War II veteran whose dance routine videos have lit up social media for a few years now, refuses to sit out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Video posted Sunday by Stars and Stripes Honor Flight shows Chuck Franzke dancing along to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” in his stocking feet by the front door of his home in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

“97 yr old dancing #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck is back! Quarantine ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’… #honorflight #Everydayisabonus,” Stars and Stripes Honor Flight tweeted.

The video has been viewed more than one million times. But it is by no means the first video posted featuring the boogying veteran.

In 2017, he danced to “Jingle Bells” ahead of his 95th birthday.

Wisconsin #WWII #Navy pilot Chuck put on his dancing shoes in the spirit of the holidays…on the eve of his 95th birthday. Happy holidays to all! #honorflight pic.twitter.com/XoVtBiSO5f — Stars and Stripes Honor Flight (@SSHonorFlight) December 15, 2017

In 2018, he demonstrated his latest moves to “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

And then last year, he took it up a notch for “Run Rudolph Run.”

HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY! WWII Navy pilot Chuck was dancing his way to 97 and through the holiday season! 🎥: @SSHonorFlight pic.twitter.com/xA9Hag3KaR — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) December 17, 2019

“I like to dance, but my balance stinks, he said in 2017.

Franzke served in the Navy from 1943 to 1945, flying Grumman TBF Avenger torpedo bombers off the carrier USS Saginaw Bay in the Pacific, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.