



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grab a flashlight, light a candle, flip the switch on your porch light, light up your smartphone, whatever kind of light you have and step out on your porch this evening.

Everyone across the Pittsburgh area is being asked to come together for Illumination Ovation.

So, while you light up the night sky, make sure you give a round of applause for those putting their lives on the line for us during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight’s the night at 8:00! 🙏🏼💛✨ https://t.co/JybwNRZD0w — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) April 7, 2020

The Illumination Ovation is organized by Sterling Events owner Evelyn Castillo to honor medical, health care and every other kind of essential worker still on the job.

Castillo’s husband is a physician and her child works in a grocery store.

“To highlight not only the efforts of our health care workers and the people in the hospital, but everybody else,” Castillo said. “The people who are keeping our lights on, the people who are keeping our water running, the people that are taking care of our garbage, delivery people, grocery workers. Anybody who is still out there working every day, they deserve a show of gratitude.”

She is hoping that our entire region will participate by stepping out of their homes and applauding essential workers …while illuminating the sky above in golden light by using phone lights, flashlights, holiday decorations, porch lights, or candles.

She is also asking buildings to be lit in yellow or gold to show their love.

“It’s one little light that can brighten somebody’s spirits,” Castillo said.

Illumination Ovation is being held tonight, April 7, and next Tuesday, April 14, at 8 p.m., for about five to 10 minutes.

Make sure to share your Illumination Ovation pictures on social media with the hashtag #LoveFromPittsburgh.