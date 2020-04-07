BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Announces 2 More Deaths, Brings Total To 6
By Ross Guidotti
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Latrobe police officers helped local families prepare for a proper Easter dinner.

With coronavirus wiping out countless incomes, Latrobe Polie Chief John Sleasman and Community Support Officer Beth Straka decided to do something.

“I overheard a parent say they weren’t going to purchase a ham because ham is so expensive, and they could buy five other things with that money,” Straka said. “My wheels just started turning.”

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

And the wheels led to 100 hams, 10 50-pound bags of potatoes and 10 50-pound bags of onions.

About 100 families who needed the help got a ham, vegetables and sides on Tuesday.

Local businesses and others who donated helped pay for it all.

“Some families are living day-to-day, those are the ones we want to help,” Straka said.

By noon on Tuesday, a line was forming.

Each vehicle got a box of food and some things for the kids.

“We’re also providing a packet with information on coronavirus,” Sleasman said.

“This is a wonderful experience. It’s kind and it’s thoughtful,” Melissa from Latrobe said. “It warms my heart because there are other people just giving.”

