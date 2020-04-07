



LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some Latrobe police officers helped local families prepare for a proper Easter dinner.

With coronavirus wiping out countless incomes, Latrobe Polie Chief John Sleasman and Community Support Officer Beth Straka decided to do something.

“I overheard a parent say they weren’t going to purchase a ham because ham is so expensive, and they could buy five other things with that money,” Straka said. “My wheels just started turning.”

And the wheels led to 100 hams, 10 50-pound bags of potatoes and 10 50-pound bags of onions.

About 100 families who needed the help got a ham, vegetables and sides on Tuesday.

Local businesses and others who donated helped pay for it all.

“Some families are living day-to-day, those are the ones we want to help,” Straka said.

By noon on Tuesday, a line was forming.

Each vehicle got a box of food and some things for the kids.

“We’re also providing a packet with information on coronavirus,” Sleasman said.

“This is a wonderful experience. It’s kind and it’s thoughtful,” Melissa from Latrobe said. “It warms my heart because there are other people just giving.”