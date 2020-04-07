NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Local police, firefighters and paramedics helped to make little Keaton Moralez’s seventh birthday special.
After his birthday party was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his mother Allison reached out to the North Fayette Fire Department, asking if they could drive by and wish him a happy birthday.
They didn’t hesitate to help make this happen.
On Monday, not only did the fire department show up, but police and paramedics from the area joined in, and they all drove through the neighborhood with their lights and sirens going, helping wish Keaton a happy birthday.
After all of the first responders drove by, all of the neighbors stood outside and helped sing Keaton “Happy Birthday.”
It was a beautiful showing of a community support.
You must log in to post a comment.