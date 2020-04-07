BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Pa. Health Dept. Confirms 1,470 New Cases
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Keaton Moralez, Local TV, North Fayette, North Fayette Fire Department, North Fayette Police


NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — Local police, firefighters and paramedics helped to make little Keaton Moralez’s seventh birthday special.

After his birthday party was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, his mother Allison reached out to the North Fayette Fire Department, asking if they could drive by and wish him a happy birthday.

They didn’t hesitate to help make this happen.

(Photo Credit: Allison Moralez)

On Monday, not only did the fire department show up, but police and paramedics from the area joined in, and they all drove through the neighborhood with their lights and sirens going, helping wish Keaton a happy birthday.

After all of the first responders drove by, all of the neighbors stood outside and helped sing Keaton “Happy Birthday.”

It was a beautiful showing of a community support.

Comments