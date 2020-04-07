PIKE COUNTY (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating the poaching of a male black bear.
The commission said on Facebook that the bear was killed illegally in the Pocono Ranchlands Community in Pike County.
The bear, weighing approximately 250-275 pounds, was found on April 5.
Residents say they heard one gunshot fired at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, the commission says.
“A necropsy revealed that the bear was shot in its right, rear side and the bullet was lodged in its front, left shoulder. No significant blood evidence was found at the scene and the exact shooting location is unknown,” the Facebook post says.
Anyone with information related to the incident is being asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.
