PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2020 statewide trout season in Pennsylvania officially opened Tuesday morning.
Boaters and fishers must abide by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order as well as the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.
Fishing and boating is permitted in Pennsylvania state parks and state forests, when social distancing guidelines are followed.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is recommending all anglers practice social distancing while fishing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, practicing the following measures:
- Stay home if you do not feel well
- Cover your face with a mask or cloth covering.
- Practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet (the length of an outstretched standard fishing rod) between you and the nearest angler.
- Avoid crowds. If you arrive at a fishing spot that is already occupied, find another location.
- Keep children from wandering into the personal space of others.
- Do not share fishing gear.
- Do not carpool.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is encouraging people to fish and conduct other outdoor recreation within 15 minutes of their homes.
Anglers should note that state park facilities, including restrooms may be closed.
To participate in trout fishing, anglers must have a Pennsylvania fishing license and Trout/Salmon Permit, both of which may be purchased online
