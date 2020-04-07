ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A person supported by Citizen Care has tested positive for coronavirus.
Partners For Quality made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the diagnosis was confirmed through Allegheny General Hospital, where the individual has been hospitalized since April 5.
It is not known how the person contracted the virus.
“This diagnosis occurred despite Partners For Quality and its family of agencies following all hygienic and social distancing guidelines issued by the Centers For Disease Control, including sheltering in place and staying home, since March 6, 2020,” Partners For Quality said in a release.
The man is under the care of a physician and will remain hospitalized in quarantine, the release said.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.