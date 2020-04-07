



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh area came together to honor those putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night at 8 p.m., the Illumination Ovation gave thanks and love from Pittsburgh.

The event was organized by Sterling Events owner Evelyn Castillo to honor medical, health care and every other kind of essential worker still on the job.

Bloomfield was one of the many neighborhoods that came out to applaud the city’s essential workers.

“My husband has (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) so he would be having a hard time with this, with his breathing. So it makes me want to do something, in case something happens in my house,” said Dee Degelman.

From drums in windows to applause on the streets, it was the community’s turn to give back.

Thank you to EVERYONE working the front lines in the fight against COVID-19. Pittsburgh ovation for you! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #covid19 #coronavirus #ovation #thankyou pic.twitter.com/2DIb7GloF0 — susan koeppen (@susankoeppen) April 8, 2020

“My father’s a nurse, and I can’t really go home right now,” said Tim Pettigrew. “You got the medical professionals on the frontline fighting the battle, thankful for those men and women out there doing that every single day.”

People in the area came together to thank the first responders, grocery store workers and everyone keeping the region safe, healthy and moving.

In Oakland, the Cathedral of Learning was lit up, as was the U.S Steel Building and Gulf Tower.

Illumination Ovation turned a silent city and it’s stadiums into “Thank you” cards.

The event will happen again on April 14.