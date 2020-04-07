



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The NFL Draft is less than a month away, and each day of April leading up to the selections, KDKA will profile players on the Steelers’ radar.

Today, we take a look at the cornerback position.

The Steelers are set at cornerback.

Joe Haden and Steven Nelson are one of the best corner tandems in the league, especially with the addition of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the middle.

Mike Hilton is also coming back, along with two high draft picks from the last few years in Cam Sutton and Justin Layne.

The Steelers usually always draft a defensive back, so if they do this year, it would be a good guess that it is on day three.

Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah is considered to be the top corner in the draft, and you can pretty much bet he won’t be playing for the Steelers next year.

Okudah will be gone in the first round, but they might be able to get a first-round talent later in the draft, like Mississippi State’s Cameron Danztler–someone who they met with and could be there in the 2nd or 3rd round.

Pittsburgh also talked to Jaylon Johnson from Utah. He’s a guy that could be a target on day 3.

Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson is also a player to keep an eye on. Robertson decided to skip his senior season to enter the draft. He’s more of a slot guy like Hilton and would be a late day 3 pick or possible rookie free agent.

Pitt’s Dane Jackson is also a player that could be a late draft pick, along with WVU’s Keith Washington and Penn State’s John Reid.

If not the Steelers…all 3 of those guys should get drafted at some point.