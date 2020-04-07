



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert reportedly suggested that each NFL team should be awarded three extra draft picks in 2020 because of the challenges the coronavirus outbreak has created.

The New York Daily News reports that Colbert told league officials his idea during a conference call.

Colbert reportedly added that teams could make more mistakes without person-to-person meetings, Pro Days and private workouts.

The NFL Draft is still scheduled for April 23 to 25, but it will now be a virtual draft.

If the NFL adapted the proposed idea, it would make the draft a total of ten rounds instead of the standard seven rounds.

Teams are still allowed to video call potential picks for an hour up to three times a week and they can also interview as many players as want, as long as they give their interview list to the NFL league office.

The Steelers do not hold a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as they traded it to Miami in the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal last season.